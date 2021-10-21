Annual Public Safety auction happening this weekend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Public Safety will hold an auction over the weekend. Some of the items include pickups, cars, boats, heavy equipment and more. The auction is conducted annually at the Law Enforcement Academy Track on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe.
You can view items online or in person through Saturday when the auction starts. For more information or to view items, visit bentleysauction.com/auctions.