Annual New Mexico horse sales moves to Oklahoma

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) - A mother is desperate for answers after her teenage daughter was killed near Storrie Lake Monday night. 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya was shot to death and her mother believes she may have been the target of road rage. "She was 16-years-old she was a bright, loving, charming young lady. She was an impact on everybody's world," says Estrellita Tafoya.

Tafoya's family says they want justice after she was shot and killed earlier this week. "I just want to get to the bottom of this. I don't want it to get swept up under the floor like the other crimes in this town have been," says Estrellita Tafoya.