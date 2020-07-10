Annual New Mexico horse sales moves to Oklahoma

News Alert
RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Horse sales usually held in Ruidoso will move to Oklahoma this year because of New Mexico’s COVID restrictions. The All-American Ruidoso Horse Sale says the current public health order was a big factor in its decision. The annual horse sale will take place next month in Gutherie, Oklahoma. The event will be streamed online but buyers need to be there in person or call in their bids.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

