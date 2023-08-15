BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Albuquerque Animal Welfare said it has so many cats at its shelters, it will waive adoption fees through the end of the year.

The department said currently it has around 500 cats, putting it well over capacity.

In fact, they said they’re taking in between 30 to 50 cats each day, and they’re not able to keep up with adoptions.

Animal Welfare is hoping it can keep bonded pairs together to keep each other company and clear the shelter quickly.