Valencia County Animal Shelter seeks donations, offers half-price adoption fees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Looking to add a new companion to your household, but not sure where to start? If that’s you, you’re in luck.

Valencia County Animal Shelter is currently open to the public by appointment only, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. From June 22-24, adoption fees are half-priced. That covers the pet being spayed or neutered, rabies vaccine, exams, all of the required vet care. Go to their website for more information.

The shelter is also in need of donations. They are looking for canned puppy food, dog and cat food, bleach, blankets, and much more. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter during their business hours.