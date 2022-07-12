NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico has received a $10,000 donation from Petco’s charity organization, Petco Love. The funds will go toward a donor-subsidized veterinary clinic, providing low-cost vet services and care for shelter animals. Animal Humane also helps homeless cats and dogs find permanent homes.

Animal Humane says Petco has helped them for nearly two decades. “They choose many, many worthy animal welfare organizations from all over the country. And they have traditionally supported us here in New Mexico, so we are very grateful,” said Stephanie Miller with Animal Humane.