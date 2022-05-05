NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico is helping relocate shelter pets in Las Vegas. Several animal welfare organizations in the city are being forced to evacuate because of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires.
Story Continues Below
- New Mexico: New website to help New Mexicans access free college
- Albuquerque: Winrock Town Center weeks away from long awaited groundbreaking
- Crime: BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions
- News Resource: How to get your tax rebates in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: 4 de Mayo 2
Animal Humane New Mexico is helping relocate shelter animals. Because they need space for dogs and cats from the fire zone, they are extending an offer of 50% off adoption fees until May 8.