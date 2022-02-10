NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association says it’s lost its legal bid to block the killing of feral cattle in the Gila. The group was among those asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent federal officials from shooting the animals from a helicopter.

Wildlife officials say the cattle are damaging the environment, but ranchers fear branded cattle may be killed by mistake. The Cattle Growers’ Association president tells KRQE a restraining order was not granted and he expected to plan to begin Thursday morning.