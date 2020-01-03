Animal advocacy group files complaint against Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An animal advocacy group has filed a complaint about the treatment of animals at a New Mexico research facility.

The Ohio-based group, Stop Animal Exploitation Now, sent the U.S. Agriculture Department a letter outlining complaints against the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute on Thursday, January 2. The group accuses the lab of negligence and carelessness, resulting in the deaths of monkeys.

The group wants regulators to investigate possible violations of federal laws meant to protect lab animals. According to the Associated Press, Stop Animal Exploitation now referred to a November 2019 inspection report that outlined poor animal handling and inadequate veterinary care.