Angel statue stolen from late woman’s memorial

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – She was her little angel. That’s why a woman placed an angel at the memorial for her daughter killed in a car crash. Now the mother is trying to figure out what type of person would steal it. Diane Jackson placed a memorial on 3rd Street in Truth or Consequences to remember her 28-year-old daughter Marie Murillo-Sandoval after she was killed in a crash in 2017.

Now the memorial is gone. Someone stole a four-foot angel statue and Jackson has no idea how one person could have taken it because of its size and weight. “Her husband said let me cement it in and she said no, I want to put it there, it took four of us to get it out of her trunk,” said Jackson.

One of her daughter’s childhood friends heard about the theft and wanted to do something about it. She got ahold of Jackson and told her she had an angel to replace the one that was stolen. Diane said she is extremely grateful for the new statue but said nothing can replace the original one.

“We all placed it there, and then have it ripped apart like that, I’m not mad, I’m hurt, but I’m but I’m not mad and all I want is for it to be returned,” Jackson said.

The family says they do not care who took the statue and will not pursue charges or ask questions, they just want the statue returned.