Angel Fire to hold final shovel racing event

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – A decades-old shovel racing tradition will come to an end.

This week, Angel Fire Resort will hold its 41st annual final World Shovel Race Championships. Organizers made the decision after seeing a loss of interest from competitors and spectators over the years.

Competitors slide downhill on aluminum snow shovels as fast as they can. The resort is also staging a new Coney Island-style winter carnival tradition it’s hoping will appeal to families.

“We’ll have things like a merry-go-round right there on the base of the ski mountain, and midway games. We’ll have ax throwing, prizes and lots of carnival food,” said Angel Fire Resort PR Director Krysty Ronchetti.

The carnival runs this Thursday to Sunday.