Angel Fire Resort kicks off summer season for Memorial Day

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are looking for stay-cations. But before you set your sights on what to do, take a look at places that are now back open and what you can expect when you get there. Greg Ralph with Angel Fire Resort goes over what the resort is doing for the summer.

Angel Fire Resort announced the summer season lineup of activities that began on May 14. For those looking for outdoor adventures, Angel Fire Resort created a family-friendly schedule of things to do. They’ll be offering mountain biking, ziplining, golf, lake activities, and expanded outdoor Farmers and Artisan Market. Go to angelfireresort.com to find out everything Angel Fire Resort will be offering.