ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Fire Resort is opening on Friday, thanks to recent snowfall. The resort plans to open beginner terrain and three intermediate blue runs.
Angel Fire Resort says lift tickets will be discounted until more runs are able to be opened. The resort also offers other winter activities, including tubing.