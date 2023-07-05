ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Instead of fireworks, people in Angel Fire celebrated July 4th with a stunning drone show. Angel Fire Resort sent News 13 video of the show over Frontier Park which capped off the holiday weekend filled with Independence Day festivities.

Angel Fire Resort held a drone show to celebrate the July 4th holiday | Courtesy: Angel Fire Resort

More than 10,000 people watched the show which set a new attendance record. The village and the resort opted for drones in lieu of fireworks after last year’s massive wildfire. The resort said this is the first drone light showing northern New Mexico and they plan to bring it back next year.