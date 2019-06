ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE)- Angel Fire Resort’s summer activities are fully open. This comes after a late start due to an impressive snowy winter.

New Mexico mountains received snow later in the year, prompting several ski resorts to delay opening for the summer. Angel Fire officials say after a slow start of visitors, they’re now offering discounts on lodging and activities.

This summer, they’ve added free live outdoor concerts, an arts and farmers market, and a movies under the starts series.