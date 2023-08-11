ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – A boil water advisory was put in place for the Village of Angel Fire on Friday after E. coli bacteria was detected in water samples collected from the water system’s distribution and Peralta 2 Well, the New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau announced.

New Mexico drinking water regulations require the Village of Angel Fire to notify their water system consumers of this finding as soon as possible but no later than 24 hours after the system is notified of the confirmation of the violation. This advisory applies only to the drinking water from the Village of Angel Fire and does not extend to any other surrounding water systems.

The Village of Angel Fire users are advised to boil water for three minutes before:

Drinking

Making coffee, tea and other drinks

Making ice

Cooking

Washing fruits and vegetables

Using the water to feed a baby

Brushing teeth

Providing as drinking water for pets

The presence of E. coli in water indicates that the water may have been in contact with sewage or animal wastes and could contain disease-causing organisms. A positive test for E. coli n the drinking water supply may indicate the presence of dangerous strains of E. coli or other disease-causing organisms. These types of organisms may cause severe gastrointestinal illness and, in rare cases, death. Children, the elderly and immuno-compromised individuals are at an increased risk for illness, according to NMED.

More information about boil water advisories in English and Spanish is available here.