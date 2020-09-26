Angel Fire man charged with cocaine possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A detention hearing happened Friday in the case of 31-year-old Louis Richard Montoya of Angel Fire. Montoya is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Officials say Montoya allegedly possessed approximately 6.6 kilograms of cocaine when he was stopped at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint west of Alamogordo. If convicted, Montoya faces 10 years to life in prison.

