ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Along with this year’s 4th of July festivities at the Angel Fire Resort, northern New Mexico’s first-ever drone light show will be making its debut. This will be in lieu of a fireworks show.

Officials say that, even though the area has received one of the wettest springs on record, the drone show was decided by the resort and the Village of Angel Fire months ago to provide a safer light display. “The live drone shows are growing in popularity in drier climates. What once was Fourth of July fireworks displays are now being replaced by large swarms of small drones with colored lights,” said a village official. “It reduces wildfire risk, pollution, and loud noises. We’re excited to add it to our list of activities for the holiday.”

There will be a drone show viewing party that starts at 7:00 p.m. at Frontier Park. People will be allowed to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The drone show is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. More details on Angel Fire’s 4th of July events are available online.