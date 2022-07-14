ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – The chief of Angel Fire Fire Department has been fired for giving alcohol to an underage firefighter. It happened while Kevin Henson was attending an EMS conference in April along with an 18-year-old employee of the department.

In a statement to the village, Henson acknowledged giving the teen beer while the two were in Henson’s hotel room. Later at a conference event, the chief ordered more beer for him. In his statement, the chief claims he was wondering a round for the whole table and was not paying attention to what his underage employee was drinking. That firefighter later reported the incident to his supervisor saying the situation made him uncomfortable.

Following an HR investigation, the village council voted to fire both Henson and the teen saying he should have turned down the alcohol. The now-former chief is not facing any criminal charges.