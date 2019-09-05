Andrew Magill sentencing begins

CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to decapitated a woman at a New Mexico ranch is being sentenced Thursday in Carrizozo.

Andrew Magill faces up to 51 years in prison after admitting to killing Mary Ann Moorehouse in 2017 at the Coe Ranch near Ruidoso Downs.

Interrogation video shows Magill telling officers he had to chop Moorehouse’s head off because it was the right thing to do.

Prosecutors called a psychiatrist to testify via Skype Thursday, who talked to Magill at length about the crime.

“He’s highly agitated, he’s not engaging in any kind of back and forth exchange with anyone. So that’s consistent with an account after the killing, he became that much more agitated,” said Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Welner.

Moorehouse’s family is expected to address the court as well, fighting for the maximum sentence.