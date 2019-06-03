Amid abortion bans, New Mexico hopes to lure more film companies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - New Mexico is making national headlines as one of the many states hoping to attract millions, perhaps billions of dollars from the film industry amid abortion bans.
As the protests against the abortion bans grow, filmmakers say they're booking more projects in pro-choice states like New Mexico.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
