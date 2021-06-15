American Rescue Plan grant applications now open for humanities-focused nonprofits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grant applications are now open for the American Rescue Plan. The New Mexico Humanities Council reports that recovery grant applications are now open with a deadline to apply by August 2, 2021.

According to the NMHC, the National Endowment for the Humanities has received $135 million in funding to help humanities organizations as well other cultural institutions that were affected by the pandemic as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The New Mexico Humanities Council received funding from the NEH which will then provide recovery funding to museums, archives, historic sites, and other humanities-focused nonprofits with awards of up to $25,000.

NMHC reports that American Rescue Plan grant funds are meant to help prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to help grow the public humanities in the state. Non-profit cultural organizations that are eligible for the grant must meet the following criteria:

Be a recognized 501(c)(3) by the IRS prior to the application deadline

Have a primary mission that is humanities focused

Have a uniqe and active entity identifier (currently a DUNS number)

To apply for the grant, sign in or create an account on the NMHC online grants management system. Additional information will be available during the NMHC ARP Grants Webinar on Thursday, June 24 at 2:30 p.m.

The webinar is free however registration is required.