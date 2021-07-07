American Red Cross shelter opens in Belen following flooding

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – After heavy rains caused flash flooding in Belen on Wednesday, a shelter has been opened for those affected. The New Mexico Chapter of the American Red Cross is now open at the Dennis Chavez Elementary School.

The location is available to those who are in need of a safe place to stay or to get information. For additional help, residents can call 1-800-432-7349.

The Belen Flood Assistance line is also available at 505-966-2734 for those in need of transportation to the shelter, assistance with safe housing for animals or livestock, or for those experiencing a problem with their sewer systems.