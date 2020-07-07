American Pickers episode featuring New Mexico airs Monday night

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happening Monday night a small New Mexico town will be featured in an episode of American Pickers. Pickers Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby Cushman filmed at the Livery Stable in Springer back in February. The historic building owned by Carrie and Mike Hobbs is filled with antiques. The episode called The Ghost of the West is set to air Monday night at 7 p.m. on the History Channel.

