American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts fundraiser

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The “Out of the Darkness Experience” is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

Bee Chavez of the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention spoke about their upcoming event, the Out of the Darkness Albuquerque Walk fundraiser. Every dollar raised will go towards research, education, advocacy, and support for those who have been impacted by suicide. The event takes place Sept. 18 at Hoffmantown Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year will be a hybrid event with both virtual and in-person elements. For more information, visit their website.

