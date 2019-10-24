Ambulance service shut down over safety concerns

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico EMS company is under fire after reports of ambulance workers dropping patients and ambulances breaking down on emergency runs. Santa Fe based company, Rocky Mountain EMS, has been temporarily shut down while the state investigates.

Two of the three ambulances outside the Rocky Mountain EMS headquarters in Santa Fe are out of service. “An oil leak or a tire needs to be repaired, or replaced,” says Jason Montoya, Acting Chief of Staff of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC).

But that’s just the beginning of the company’s problems. The New Mexico PRC temporarily shut down the ambulance service earlier this month after discovering multiple safety violations, including dropping a patient during transport back in February and an ambulance breaking down during a run.

“Drivers without physical exams, drivers without drug screenings, drivers without emergency vehicle certificates, ambulances without maintenance logs, ambulances with missing and inadequate equipment and supplies,” Montoya says.

Rocky Mountain EMS has been in operation for nearly 30 years, providing nonemergency scheduled transport in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and San Miguel counties.

“There is a need for ambulance services in New Mexico; in particular, we’ve seen a need rural New Mexico where we need some more ambulance services,” Montoya says.

PRC Chief of Staff Jason Montoya says they launched their investigation after a routine site visit in September of last year. Montoya says they tried to work with the company to fix the safety issues.

“We discovered the same violations were repeated now a year later. Basically, we consider them recurring, noncompliant violations,” Montoya says.

Montoya says even though there is a need for service, “This commission is really focused on safety and caring for the passengers and patients that need to be transported,” Montoya says.

The case will go before a hearing examiner in a public hearing next month. It will be up to the examiner to decide if Rocky Mountain EMS’s license should be suspended permanently. Rocky Mountain could also face fines up to $10,000 for each violation. KRQE News 13 did reach out to Rocky Mountain EMS, but they declined to comment on camera.