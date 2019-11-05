Live Now
Ambulance service files lawsuit after state shuts it down

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico EMS service is suing the state after being shut down for multiple safety violations.

Santa Fe based company, Rocky Mountain EMS, is suing the PRC, claiming their employees and two of their vehicles were in compliance with the state’s rules. They also claim that none of their patients were ever harmed during transport because of vehicle conditions or lack of paperwork.

The company is also worried that the case won’t be wrapped up until after the New Year and they will be forced out of business. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

