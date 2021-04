DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Update: Both Adelina and Aubri Lujan were located and are safe. Original story below.

State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two girls, four-year-old Adelina Lujan and three-year-old Aubri Lujan. The two girls were last seen in Deming. Police say they were abducted by their dad, Jose Luis Lujan. They say Lujan has made threats to harm the girls. He’s believed to be driving a white Ford Explorer. Anyone with information is asked to call Deming Police.