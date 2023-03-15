An amber alert has been issued for three-year-old Avyanna Gaco-Hernandez. Police say she was abducted from her residence in Deming on the 600 block of west Third St. They say she was abducted by Jamie Gamboa and Adriana Rivas.

Avyanna is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and weigh about 45 pounds. She has short brown hari and brown eyes. Avyanna was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and was wrapped in a blanket with cartoon characters on it.

Gamboa is described as a 34-year-old male who is 5 foot 5, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and a goatee. Gamboa was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt, dark jeans and brown work boots. Rivas is a 33-year-old female who is 5 foot 6 and weighs about 200 pounds. She was brown eyes and red hair.

Police say Gamboa and Rivas got into an altercation with Avyanna’s mother when they took her and left on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call Deming Police at (575) 546-0354 or call 9-1-1. No other information is known. This is a developing story.