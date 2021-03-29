Amber Alert issued for one-year-old Grants child

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for one-year-old Mia Nolasco. Grants Police report Mia was last seen at 11:14 a.m. on March 28, 2021, at a residence on the 1100 block of Roberta’s Place in Grants.

Authorities say Mia was abducted by her mother, 30-year-old Michelle Nolasco, who doesn’t have custody of her. Mia is about 29-inches tall, 19 pounds, and has brown eyes and short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing red pajamas with polka dots. Michelle Nolasco is four-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Michelle was last seen wearing a black tank top, grey sweatpants and was carrying a pink backpack purse. Many details regarding this case are unknown or under investigation.

Police say Mia is missing and is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information regarding this Amber Alert is asked to call the Grants Police Department at 505-287-4404 or 911.



