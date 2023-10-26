NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have canceled the amber alert for missing 5-month-old Ezra Raphealito. Details are extremely limited but they say he was located and is safe.
The Amber Alert was sent Thursday afternoon just after 5:15 p.m. Police have not said how he was located.