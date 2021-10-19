Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old taken from Chaparral daycare

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old boy who they say was abducted by his non-custodial mother. Izrael Martinez was taken from Dinosaurs Home Daycare located at 336 Ralph Street in Chaparral around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday by 40-year-old Renee Garcia.

Authorities say Izrael is three feet tall, weighing approximately 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and orange sneakers. Police say Renee is about five-foot-one inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police believe they could be in a white, four-door pickup truck with a headache rack and red and black company lettering on the side. The truck is said to have a black and yellow license plate. NMSP says many details are still unknown and under investigation including where they may be driving.

If you see them, call the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at 575-437-2210 or dial 911.