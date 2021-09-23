Amber Alert issued for 4 missing children in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Division of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for four missing children ages 10, 7, 5, and 2. Authorities say they were taken by their father Rumaldo Peshlakai after police responded to a domestic incident in Tsayatoh and Peshlakai threatened to harm the children.

Police say he took off in a maroon Yukon which was later abandoned on the Navajo Nation west of Gallup near Mentmore. There are now believed to be on foot. Peshlakai is described at 5-foot 9-inches, 210 pounds, with a bald head and a goatee. If you have any information, call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6112 or 6111 or dial 911. 

  • Missing children (Pictured, left to right): Turquoise Sky Peshlakai, 10 years old Rain Cloud Peshlakai, 2 years old Rumaldo Peshlakai, Jr., 7 years old Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 5 years old
