Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old boy last seen near Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old. According to NMSP, Elicio Platero was last seen at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at 3 Brice Road in Meadow Lake near Los Lunas with his biological mother Amy Platero.

Elicio Platero was last seen wearing a white onesie. Amy Platero is 33-years-old, 5-foot-3 has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Police say they are believed to be in a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with a turquoise New Mexico license plate number of KRK-206. At this time it is unknown the direction or destination they are traveling.

At this time many details are still unknown and under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this Amber Alert is asked to call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 866-2400 or dial 911. This is a developing story, KRQE will provide updates as information is released.

