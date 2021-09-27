Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl from Belen taken by father

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Italy Hernandez. NMSP report that she was taken by her father 29-year-old Francisco Hernandez.

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belen Police Department is asking assistance from the public in locating two-year-old Italy Hernandez. Officials say she was taken by her father Francisco Hernandez after a stabbing that occurred this morning. Information is unknown at this time who he stabbed.

Italy was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at 7 Brown Dr. in Belen. She was last seen wearing a red and blue onesie and is described as Hispanic, two feet five inches tall, weighs about 50 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Francisco is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic male, five-foot, weighs 150 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. Police say they are believed to be driving a 2010 white Chevrolet passenger car. Anyone with information is asked to contact Belen Police at (505) 865-2039 or call 911.