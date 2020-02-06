1  of  2
Amber Alert canceled for missing Española newborn

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A 2-week-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe. The alert went out Wednesday evening and was canceled just 15 minutes later.

Española Police said Joziyah Martinez was with his mother 28-year-old Tanya Dixon and her boyfriend, 34-year-old James Maes and was believed to be in danger. An Amber Alert was issued with New Mexico State Police reporting the baby was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 1, 2020, at the La Vista Del Rio Apartments in Española.

All three were found at a CYFD office. NMSP reports Joziyah is safe. Police haven’t said yet why they believed the child was in danger.

