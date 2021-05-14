Amber Alert canceled after missing Roswell 2-year-old, mother located

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old has been canceled after police have located the child and his mother who authorities believed were abducted by a man wanted for murder. The alert was initially issued at 11:25 p.m. on Thursday by the Roswell Police Department for two-year-old Dayton Lerma and his mother, 26-year-old Celeste Alvidres.

Authorities stated that Dayton and Alvidres were last seen on May 11 in Roswell and were believed to be abducted by 29-year-old John Eric Lerma who was wanted for murder. Lerma is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence for a stabbing in Roswell on Tuesday.

According to the Amber Alert, all three individuals were believed to be in an unknown vehicle in Hagerman, New Mexico. Since the initial alert, New Mexico State Police reports early Friday morning that all three individuals have since been located but it is unknown where they were found.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES