Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Farmington girl located

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have canceled an Amber Alert for three-year-old Ava Spicer after reporting that she has been located and is safe. The Farmington Police Department issued the alert around 1 a.m. after she was initially believed to have been abducted by 32-year-old Destinee Sweeney.

Authorities said they were believed to have been driving a 2003 grey Mitsubishi Montero and were possibly traveling to Ignacio, Colorado. Many details were unknown regarding the case and were under investigation.

A short time after the Amber Alert was issued, police canceled the alert and stated Ava has been located and is safe. No other details have been released.

