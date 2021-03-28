Bureau of Indian Affairs issues Amber Alert for two teens

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Indian Affairs has issued an Amber Alert for two missing teens. Authorities believe 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo and 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller were abducted from a gas station in Santo Domingo Pueblo around 7:08 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

Zuriah Castillo is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, and shoulder-length bleach blonde dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white v-neck t-shirt, and black jeans.

Jaylynn Miller is five-feet-tall, weighs 112 pounds, and has brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair that is dyed red. She was last seen wearing a white v-neck t-shirt, black jeans, and Van shoes.

Authorities report that the two were believed to be abducted by 37-year-old Andres Pinto of Albuquerque who was is five-feet-eight inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Pinto was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, black jeans, converse shoes, and a silver necklace. Authorities say the group is believed to be traveling in a maroon 1991 Cadillac DeVille with New Mexico license plate 514-WML.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 505-346-2868 or 911.

