Amazon to build fulfillment center in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced Tuesday that it plans on making way for an Amazon fulfillment center in New Mexico. The county says construction is already underway for the 465,000-square-foot, multi-level Amazon fulfillment center.

In addition, the county also announced a $6.5 million investment in a regional public infrastructure improvement project that will spur economic development in the emerging Upper Petroglyphs Industrial Park located near the intersection of I-40 and Atrisco Vista Boulevard in the county’s southwest mesa.

“We’re committed to business. Plans for this critical regional employment hub have been in the works for many years. The time is right for us to bring this plan to life. This singular investment establishes Bernalillo County as the new center of job creation in the state,” said Morgas Baca in a press release.

The county says it will continue to invest in infrastructure to further advance employment opportunities. Infrastructure improvement will include things like street extensions, installation of curbs, gutters, lighting and paving.

“This important initiative represents further investment in Bernalillo County’s employment zone at I-40 and Atrisco Vista,” said Bernalillo County Commission Chair Lonnie Talbert in the same press release. “As a result of this strategic investment by Bernalillo County, we know Amazon will be the first of many major employers to join this thriving region, and we could not be more excited or honored to welcome them.”

The Amazon fulfillment center is expected to open in late 2021.