Amazon sci-fi film ‘The Vast of Night’ debuts on Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A sci-fi thriller set in the New Mexico desert during the 1950s will be released this week. The movie is called “The Vast of Night”.

It centers on a small town DJ and a telephone switchboard operator who investigate an unfamiliear audio frequency coming through the radio. Soon, they realize something strange is going on.

The movie was shown at the Sundance Film Festival last year. You can watch it on Friday, May 29 on Amazon Prime.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources