SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A production team from the Amazon Prime show The College Tour wrapped up filming at Western New Mexico University this past week. The show was in town to film ten WNMU students about their unique college experiences. The series showcases colleges and universities across the country with each episode focusing on a single university.

Host Alex Boylan said The College Tour is for students who do not have enough money to travel and visit their dream college in person and can act as a resource for students to scout various campuses.

A 30-minute episode will air next spring. WNMU is the first university in the state to be featured.