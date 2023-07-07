NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thinking of taking a trip in your own state? New Mexico has beautiful landscapes to visit for sure, but don’t skip out on taking in the unique and historic buildings throughout the Land of Enchantment.

El Rancho Hotel, Gallup, NM | Courtesy Adobe Stock

The hotel opened in the 1930s in Gallup, N.M., as the Hotel El Rancho. It offered a quality stay to Hollywood filmmakers while they would be out working on their latest flick. R.E. Griffith, who had previously owned movie theaters throughout Oklahoma and Texas, settled in Gallup and decided to open a hotel that capitalized on the mythic appeal of the old West.

New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM | Courtesy Adobe Stock

The New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) campus in Roswell is a military high school and junior college that’s built in a Gothic style. Established in 1891, it is known as “the West Point of the West.” According to its website, NMMI enrolls nearly 1,000 cadets at junior college and high school levels each year from 45 states, 2 U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and American Samoa), and 35 foreign nations.

Ancient dwellings of UNESCO World Heritage Site named Taos Pueblo in New Mexico. Taos Pueblo is believed to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in the USA.

Ancient ruins in the Taos Valley date back nearly 1,000 years. According to the Taos Pueblo website, the main part of the present buildings were most likely constructed between 1000 and 1450 A.D. They look very much like they did back when Spanish explorers first arrived in Northern New Mexico in 1540. The Pueblo is built entirely of adobe and the walls are several feet thick.

New Mexico State Capitol

The New Mexico State Capitol is the only round capitol building in the country. Built by Robert E. McKee and designed by W. C. Kruger, it combines elements of the New Mexico Territorial style, Pueblo architecture, and Greek Revival. From the sky, the Roundhouse resembles a Zia symbol. Inside, the building’s Rotunda rises 60 feet to the top three of its four stories.

Mesilla, New Mexico USA – October 26, 2019: The Basilica of San Albino, a roman catholic church, was constructed in 1906 located in Las Cruces.

The Basilica of San Albino is one of the oldest parishes in the Mesilla Valley, dating back to just after the Mexican-American War. The current building was built in 1906 on the foundation of the original adobe church. The bells of San Albino go back to the early 1870s.

The Crosby Theatre

The theatre at the Santa Fe Opera blends contemporary design aesthetics with traditional building materials. It offers a panoramic view of the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains. The Crosby Theatre began as a 480-seat structure in 1957. Then in 1968, it became an open-air opera house seating 1,889 after the original theater caught on fire in 1967. The current building was updated with a covered roof in 1998 and now seats 2,126 people and accommodates 106 standing-room spots.

KiMO Theatre | KRQE File

The building of the KiMo Theatre is based on the Pueblo Deco architectural style, fusing the spirit of Native American cultures and the exuberance of Art Deco. The style appeared when theaters were built to resemble exotic models like Moorish mosques and Chinese pavilions. Native American motifs only appear in a handful of theaters throughout the country. The KiMo opened in 1927 with just over 1,300 seats.