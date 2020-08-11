Amalia suspect to undergo treatment in attempt to gain competency

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the defendants in a terrorism case out of Taos County is undergoing treatment after a judge deemed he’s incompetent to stand trial.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, 42-year-old Lucas Morton is being ordered to undergo treatment to attempt to gain competency. Morton and four others were arrested in August 2018 while living in a makeshift compound in Amalia, New Mexico, near Taos.

Authorities found 11 children also living on the compound and one child had died. Prosecutors say the adults were plotting attacks on the United States government, military and FBI officials.

The four defendants are facing several federal terrorism charges.

