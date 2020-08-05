Amalia suspect found incompetent to stand trial

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the five suspects indicted on federal terrorism charges over what took place at a northern New Mexico compound has been found incompetent to stand trial.
Lucas Morten was among the group arrested in 2018 after deputies found him and four others living on Taos County property with 11 malnourished children and the buried body of a three-year-old.
They’re charged with maintaining a training compound to prepare for attacks on the government. It will now be up to the Attorney General to decide if treatment would help Lucas and allow the trial to move forward.
