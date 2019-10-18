Amalia compound suspect ruled incompetent to stand trial

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has found the woman at the center of the Amalia compound incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Last year, authorities raided the compound near Taos finding guns, ammunition, 11 malnourished children, and the remains of a 12th child. An agent testified one of the suspects, Jany Leveille, heard messages from God and would translate them for the rest of the people on the compound.

The agent also says Leveille, along with the other four suspects, believed the boy whose body was found on the property, would be reincarnated as Jesus Christ. They are also accused of planning terrorist attacks on schools, banks, the FBI and more.

Now, the case against Leveille has stalled after a judge ruled Thursday she’s mentally incompetent. She’s now being hospitalized for the next four months. Then a judge will see if she can stand trial.