ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday night, a local event was held by the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter. Not only was it a gathering for the community, but it doubled as a fundraiser.

Around 300 people dressed up for the association’s “Purple Carpet Gala,” which featured live music, auctions, and a memorial for people who died due to the disease.

The money raised will go towards supporting a number of projects for the chapter.

“The money that we raise tonight goes partially to research. [It] also supports our care and support programs. So, our goal is to take care of unpaid caregivers, so we do a lot of classes, support groups, educational things,” said Alzheimer’s Associated NM Chapter Executive Director Tim Sheahen.

There’s also now a glimmer of hope for those involved with the organization. For the first time in decades, there are drugs approved to help treat the early stages of the disease.