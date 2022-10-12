NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to help repair roads, bridges and tunnels in the state. In fiscal year 2023, $549.4 million is going toward the sate and be used to fund different programs aimed at improving safety and reducing carbon emissions. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that gives $59.9 billion in fiscal year 2023 to states across the country.

NEW MEXICO
National Highway Performance Program$276,732,212
Surface Transportation Block Grant$134,626,482
Highway Safety Improvement Program$29,476,192
Railway-Highway Crossings Program$1,903,265
Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program$12,684,234
Metropolitan Planning$2,165,825
National Highway Freight Program$12,990,298
Carbon Reduction Program$12,004,195
PROTECT Formula Program$13,649,629
National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program$8,176,429
Bridge Formula Program$45,000,000
Courtesy: US Department of Transportation