NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to help repair roads, bridges and tunnels in the state. In fiscal year 2023, $549.4 million is going toward the sate and be used to fund different programs aimed at improving safety and reducing carbon emissions. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that gives $59.9 billion in fiscal year 2023 to states across the country.
|NEW MEXICO
|National Highway Performance Program
|$276,732,212
|Surface Transportation Block Grant
|$134,626,482
|Highway Safety Improvement Program
|$29,476,192
|Railway-Highway Crossings Program
|$1,903,265
|Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program
|$12,684,234
|Metropolitan Planning
|$2,165,825
|National Highway Freight Program
|$12,990,298
|Carbon Reduction Program
|$12,004,195
|PROTECT Formula Program
|$13,649,629
|National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program
|$8,176,429
|Bridge Formula Program
|$45,000,000