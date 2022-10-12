NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to help repair roads, bridges and tunnels in the state. In fiscal year 2023, $549.4 million is going toward the sate and be used to fund different programs aimed at improving safety and reducing carbon emissions. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that gives $59.9 billion in fiscal year 2023 to states across the country.

NEW MEXICO National Highway Performance Program $276,732,212 Surface Transportation Block Grant $134,626,482 Highway Safety Improvement Program $29,476,192 Railway-Highway Crossings Program $1,903,265 Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program $12,684,234 Metropolitan Planning $2,165,825 National Highway Freight Program $12,990,298 Carbon Reduction Program $12,004,195 PROTECT Formula Program $13,649,629 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program $8,176,429 Bridge Formula Program $45,000,000 Courtesy: US Department of Transportation