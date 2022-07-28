NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Department of Agriculture announced it is investing $401 million to improve high-speed internet access in 11 states across the country, including New Mexico. Here in the state, five projects have been announced, totaling almost $100 million.
New Mexico projects, according to a release sent by U.S. Department of Agriculture:
- Continental Divide Electric Cooperative Inc. in Grants, New Mexico is receiving $3,681,000 grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) network. This network will connect 606 people, eight businesses, 34 farms, and two public schools to high-speed internet in Cibola and McKinley counties.
- Eastern New Mexico Rural Telephone Cooperative will receive a $14,749,747 grant to also deploy a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network. This network will connect 41 people, one business, and nine farms to high-speed internet in Chaves, Colfax, De Baca, Guadalupe, Harding, Lincoln, San Miguel, Socorro, Torrance, and Union counties
- Peñasco Valley Telecom is receiving $28,927,570 grant to expand its communications network to connect 2,976 people, 50 businesses, 13 farms, and 8 public schools to high-speed internet in Chaves, Eddy, Lincoln, and Otero Counties
- Tularosa Basin Telephone Company Inc. is receiving a grant of $5,825,102 and a loan of $5,825,102 to provide new high-speed service to 466 people, 28 businesses and 16 farms in Lincoln and Otero
- Valley Telephone Cooperative that provides telephone service to southeast Arizona and southwest New Mexico is receiving a $44,924,000 Telecommunications Infrastructure loan guarantee to provide expanded service to Hidalgo and Luna counties.