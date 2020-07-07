Allsups manager shot, killed during attempted shoplifting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An Allsups convenience store employee is shot and killed trying to stop a shoplifter overnight in Roswell. Three people are in custody including a 16-year-old.

“Store employee named Micheal Crabtree, he’s 36 years old, and he was found lying in front of the store when officers first arrived,” said Todd Wildermuth spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department.

Crabtree, the night manager for the Allsups at Poe and Sunset in Roswell was shot and killed after he attempted to stop a shoplifter.

“Mr. Crabtree had confronted two men that were in there, and he accused one of them of attempting to shoplift. The other man became upset and started to yell,” said Wildermuth.

The suspects and manager started arguing inside the store but when the suspects left the store the manager followed them outside into the parking lot where an altercation ensued and multiple shots were fired.

“So once everyone was outside the two men then physically confronted Mr. Crabtree and which point after that Mr. Crabtree, we believe, presented a knife and then some point after that shots were fired,” said Wildermuth.

Roswell Police say a 16-year-old male that was in the car waiting in the parking lot in the one who fired the shots killing Crabtree. The two adult males and the juvenile were taken into custody early Tuesday morning at different locations across Roswell.

Roswell Police say they’re preparing criminal charges to present to the District Attorney’s Office against all three suspects in the case. The suspects’ names have not yet been released.