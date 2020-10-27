Allen Theaters closing again due to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A movie theater chain is shutting down again because of COIVD-19. Allen Theaters announced it has temporarily stopped all operating across New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona.

New Mexico’s public health order has not allowed patrons into theaters since the early days of the pandemic but some locations had offered drive-in movies and curbside concessions. The chain’s theaters in Durango and Cortez had reopened for in-person movies. One location, the Video 4 in Las Cruces, shut down for good.