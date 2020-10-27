Allen Theaters closing again due to COVID-19

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A movie theater chain is shutting down again because of COIVD-19. Allen Theaters announced it has temporarily stopped all operating across New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona.

New Mexico’s public health order has not allowed patrons into theaters since the early days of the pandemic but some locations had offered drive-in movies and curbside concessions. The chain’s theaters in Durango and Cortez had reopened for in-person movies. One location, the Video 4 in Las Cruces, shut down for good.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Record-breaking snow, cold continues overnight and into Wednesday

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss